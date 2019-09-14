New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle with Gears 5
$215 $358
free shipping

That's $40 less than the lowest price we could find for these items separately. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by AntOnline via eBay.
Features
  • Xbox One S 1TB console in White
  • Xbox One wireless controller
  • full-game download of NBA 2K19
  • Gears 5 Standard Edition with Terminator Dark Fate character pack
  • Model: 234-00575+5V9-00005
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Consoles eBay Microsoft
Xbox Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register