eBay · 45 mins ago
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console
$169 $300
free shipping
Newegg via eBay offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console in White for an in-cart price of $169.15 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $39.) Buy Now
