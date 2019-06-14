New
eBay · 45 mins ago
$169 $300
free shipping
Newegg via eBay offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console in White for an in-cart price of $169.15 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $39.) Buy Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Sony PlayStation Classic Console
$30 $100
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Many stores match this discount.
Features
- 20 bundled games
- 2 controllers
- HDMI cable
eBay · 2 wks ago
Refurb New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console
$120
free shipping
$89 less than buying a new unit
Nintendo via eBay offers the refurbished New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console in Black or Galaxy for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $34 under our mention of a new unit from last June and $89 less than the best deal for a new unit today. It features Amiibo support and is compatible with all Nintendo DS games.
Note: A 1-year Nintendo warranty is included.
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Beijue Handheld Game Console
$18 $28
free shipping
Beijue Direct via Amazon offers its Beijue Handheld Game Console in several colors (Red pictured) for $27.98. Coupon code "ZF4OZY4F" drops the price to $18.19. With free shipping, that's $10 off and tied with our mention from three weeks as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 built-in puzzle games
- 3" screen
- built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 4 hours of playtime on a single charge
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 51 mins ago
adidas Men's Linear Hoodie
$18 $80
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Linear Hoodie in Black Melange/White for $22.99. In cart, that price drops to $18.39. With free shipping, that's $38 less than what you'd pay from adidas directly and outside of that, the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Men's EQT Support Ultra Primeknit King Push Shoes
$50 $220
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's EQT Support Ultra Primeknit King Push Shoes in Tan/White for $62.99. In cart, that price drops to $50.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 11
Best Buy · 1 day ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
