Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$178 $300
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Console Bundle for $209.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $178.49. With free shipping, that's only $4 over our April mention, which was the lowest price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $47 today. Deal ends June 18. Buy Now
Features
- Xbox One S 1TB console
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition download
- wireless controller
- 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial
- 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial
- 1-month EA Access trial
- HDMI cable
Details
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sony PlayStation Classic Edition Console
$30 $60
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $30 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- Multiple stores match this price
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Nintendo Switch Console
$255
free shipping
2nd-best outright price we've seen and a low now by $44
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon or Gray Joy-Cons for $299.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $254.96. With free shipping, that's within a buck of the best outright price we've seen, although it was $269 with $40 Rakuten points two weeks ago. (It's the best deal now by $44.) Deal ends June 18.
eBay · 2 wks ago
Refurb New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console
$120
free shipping
$89 less than buying a new unit
Nintendo via eBay offers the refurbished New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console in Black or Galaxy for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $34 under our mention of a new unit from last June and $89 less than the best deal for a new unit today. It features Amiibo support and is compatible with all Nintendo DS games.
Note: A 1-year Nintendo warranty is included.
Rakuten · 15 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 18. Shop Now
Tips
- $60 maximum discount
- limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$176 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $176.06. With free shipping, that's $31 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included a $31 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Best Buy · 5 days ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
