Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller in Platinum White for $149.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to. (You must be signed in to use the coupon.) With, that's the best deal today by $13 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new one. It features swappable controller elements and hair triggers.Note: The above coupon can be used once per household.