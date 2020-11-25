That's $7 less than GameStop charges. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 games for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Carbon Black or Robot White
It's $27 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- Model: FST-00001
Master the art of starfighter combat with this immersive game and helmet bundle. It's $10 off and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $180 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at GameStop
- Helmet includes synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers, energy blaster fire FX, and communication from R2-D2
You'd pay twice this elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 40mm speakers
- flip-to-mute mic
- up to 12-hours of gaming on a single charge
- Model: TBS-3200-01
While this is price matched at other stores, it's a good option to snatch it up as a pre-order before it goes out of stock. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on October 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- 64GB storage
- No PC or console needed
- Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download)
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- 2 touch controllers
- charging cable
- power adapter
- glasses spacer
Apply code "25SYR9N1" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several color combinations (Purple&Yellow pictured).
- Sold by Hymugong via Amazon.
- 6-axis sensing and vibration
- use up to 10 hours on a single charge
That's $50 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's currently the best price we could find by $60.) Buy Now at Walmart
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
With the game and included Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month Membership, it's a savings of $68 over buying the console alone. Buy Now at Walmart
- Neon Blue / Red joy cons
- game download
- includes joy cons, grips, dock, and two straps
- Model: HADSKABLD
Save on PCs, Surface laptops, Xbox items, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface 3 13.5" Laptop from $800.
Save on over 40 laptops and desktops from Surface and brands like Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and more. Prices start at $499. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga C940 10th Gen. Core i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD for $999.99 ($300 off, model 81Q9002GUS).
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 23 but can be ordered now.
- Available in Graphite.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- ambidextrous design
- transceiver stows in the bottom
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- up to 15-foot range
- Model: D5D-00001
That's $4 under the best price you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Its laser is 4x larger than a standard laser, for more precise performance
- Built-in battery indicator
- Ambidextrous design
- Compatible with most Windows and Mac computers
- Model: GMF-00010
