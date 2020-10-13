Save $10 on this gift card via coupon code "2FTSTECH86". If you're planning to get an Xbox Series X or Series S next month, it'll be handy to have around. (It's also usable now, of course.) Buy Now at Newegg
For a limited time, revisit the classic with up to 35 players in battle. Shop Now at Nintendo
- This game will only be playable until March 31, 2021
The Game Pass Ultimate Upgrade converts whatever remaining time you have left on your Gold subscription and Game Pass subscription for a total of up to 36 months of Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate for just a buck. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Offer is only available for new Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
- Full details are listed here.
- The best way to take advantage is to get 3 years of Xbox Live Gold codes ($180 value) and purchase the $1 upgrade for a savings of at least $359 off list price
- Game Pass Ultimate includes Game Pass for Xbox and PC, plus Xbox Live Gold.
- Download a library of over 100 games, including recent additions like Gears Tactics, Red Dead Redemption 2, Streets of Rage 4, and multiple Yakuza games.
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
Save $10 on this underwater adventure game. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- rated "E" for everyone
Save on everything needed to build and/or accessorize your PC. Many items include freebies, such as Newegg promotional gift cards, with purchase. Shop Now at Newegg
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
It's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Dyson via Newegg.
- It's unclear whether any warranty is included.
- multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- 35-foot cord length
- Model: 232886-02
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
It's $30 off list, $10 under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BuBuZon via Amazon.
- 720p video resolution
- digital microphone
- auto focus
- Model: H5D-00003
Most stores charge $799 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by digjungle via eBay.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: KRJ-00007
Sign In or Register