That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
- Login to your My Best Buy account to get this deal. (It's free to join.)
- dedicated Office 365, search, emoji and media controls
Expires 8/23/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more.
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
It's $80 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- Available in Black.
- cherry mx red switches
- rainbow LED RGB backlit
- 19 different lighting effects
- multiple brightness levels
- Model: K552
Save $5 over the next best price we found.
- includes USB receiver and batteries
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- adjustable keyboard height
- 33-foot wireless range
- low-profile keys
- Model: 920-007897
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $13 off list on this well-reviewed keyboard. (Dell Home is also the only seller offering it right now.)
Update: The price has increased to $21.59.
- designed specifically for Chrome OS
- Chrome shortcut keys
- multimedia, calculator, search, system lock, print screen
- Model: KB5220W-C
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
Most stores charge over $100 more.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: 70UN7070PUA
It's the lowest price we could find by $6.
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more.
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
That's $70 under the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit.
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras w/ 1080p video recording
- detachable keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CR9-00001
That's the best price we could find from a reputable seller by $39.
- 4 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 mini display ports
- audio out port Magnetic surface connect cable
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: PD9-00003
Choose from a variety of classics like Mars Attacks, Rambo, Rear Window, and more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 50 titles
