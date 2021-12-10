Save on a selection of 10 tablets. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen i5 256GB 12.3" Windows Tablet for $799.99 ($400 off).
Expires 12/12/2021
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to get this deal. That's a buck under last week, $235 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's $149 under our mention from last year and the best price we could find now by $110. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
Shop a range of discounted Fire tablets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 32GB Tablet (2021) for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on three sizes of tablet, with 16GB to 64GB of storage. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the 10th-Gen. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus 32GB 8" Tablet for $54.99 (best-ever price, low by $65).
Save across a variety of categories including TVs, computers, major appliances, fitness items, wearable technology, and much more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
