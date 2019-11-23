Personalize your DealNews Experience
This beats Microsoft's Black Friday price (which is set to be $799) and is the best we've seen for this new model. (We saw it for $799 with no credit in last week's mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $950 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Walmart
Factoring the gift card, it's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $4 under our August refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. (You'd pay around $80 more elsewhere for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $14 less than last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $21. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $6 under our August mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $10, although most retailers charge $70 or more.) Buy Now at Rakuten
The Game Pass Ultimate Upgrade converts whatever remaining time you have left on your Gold subscription and Game Pass subscription for a total of up to 36 months of Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate for just a buck. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $560 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Microsoft Store has officially released a preview of its 2019 Black Friday deals. Most start on November 28 at 12 am ET, although a selection of deals start as early as November 22. You'll save on Surface devices, laptops, gaming accessories, smartphones, and more tech items, plus shipping is free for online orders. Additional Xbox deals will be announced at X019 starting on November 14. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
