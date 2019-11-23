Open Offer in New Tab
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Cover
$829 w/ $124 Rakuten Credit $1,030
free shipping

This beats Microsoft's Black Friday price (which is set to be $799) and is the best we've seen for this new model. (We saw it for $799 with no credit in last week's mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by ANTonline via Rakuten.
  • 10th-gen Intel i5-1035G4 Quad-Core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 display (267 ppi)
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
  • Model: QWU-00001
