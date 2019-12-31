Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Cover
$799 w/ $136 in Rakuten Credit $1,030
free shipping

After factoring the credit, that's $16 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $136.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • You'll receiver $135.83 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Sold by ANTonline via eBay.
  • Intel Ice Lake Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • microSDXC card reader
  • Type Cover
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: QWU-00001
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
