Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Cover
$799 w/ $120 in Rakuten Points $1,030
free shipping

Thanks to the $119.85 in points, it's $21 under our Black Friday mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's a current low by $120.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by ANTonline via eBay
Features
  • 10th-Gen i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
  • 8GB memory, 128GB storage
  • microSDXC card reader
  • Type Cover
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: QWU-00001
