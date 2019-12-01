Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best outright price we've seen and the lowest price we could find for the laptop alone by $70. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the lowest price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a selection of desktops, laptops, and tablets. Shop Now at Google Shopping
Matches our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on MacBooks, Dyson vacuums, video game consoles, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's a low by $25 now and within $5 of the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Google Shopping
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the lowest price we've seen for an Xbox One S. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $185 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
The Game Pass Ultimate Upgrade converts whatever remaining time you have left on your Gold subscription and Game Pass subscription for a total of up to 36 months of Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate for just a buck. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $560 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
