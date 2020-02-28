Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Cover
$719 $799
free shipping

That's $21 below our mention from over three weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Ice Lake Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • microSDXC card reader
  • type cover
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: QWU00001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register