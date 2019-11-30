Open Offer in New Tab
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Cover
$700 $829
free shipping

Low by $100 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by ANTOnline via Rakuten.
  • Add to your cart and apply coupon code "ANT129" to get this deal.
Features
  • 10th-Gen i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
  • 8GB memory, 128GB storage
  • microSDXC card reader
  • USB-C
  • 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type Cover
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: QWU-00001
  • Code "ANT129"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
