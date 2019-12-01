Open Offer in New Tab
Google Shopping · 40 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Cover, Surface Pen
$755
free shipping

That's $112 under the lowest price we could find for just the laptop and Surface Pen purchased separately. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • Sold by Antonline via Google Shopping.
  • Apply coupon code "19PREBF12" to get this deal.
  • 10th-gen Intel i5-1035G4 Quad-Core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 display (267 ppi)
  • 8GB RAM 128GB SSD
  • Microsoft Surface Pen
  • Windows 10 Home Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
  • Office 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription
  • Code "19PREBF12"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
