Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Cover, Office 365
$729 $810
free shipping

That's the best outright price we've seen and the lowest price we could find for the laptop alone by $70. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • It's offered by Antonline via Google Shopping.
  • Use coupon code "19CYBER10" to get this price.
  • 10th-gen Intel i5-1035G4 Quad-Core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 display (267 ppi)
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
  • Office 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription
  • Model: QWU-00001
  • Code "19CYBER10"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
