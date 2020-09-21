Most stores charge $799 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Published 1 hr ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung
- Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
- Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
That's a $15 drop since last month and the best price we've seen. It's a current low by at least $25. Buy Now at QVC
- Apply coupon code "NEW" to get this price.
- The coupon code field is all the way at the end of checkout, after entering your payment details.
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
Save on a selection of tablets with a wide range of storage options. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day warranty is offered by Woot!
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new. Check the warranty information on the product page to be sure it's Bose refurbished.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 400 men's and women's Rolex watches. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various third party sellers, such as watch_chest and santblanc, via eBay.
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
It's 15% off the list price and $10 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BuBuZon via Amazon.
- 720p video resolution
- digital microphone
- auto focus
- Model: H5D-00003
It's $309 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for 1 user
- Model: QWU-00001
That's the best price we could find by $9, although most retailers charge $70 or more. Buy Now at HP
- compatible with iOS, Windows, Mac OS, and Android
- includes Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word apps
- Model: QQ2-00021
