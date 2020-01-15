Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 26 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i3 12.3" Touchscreen Laptop w/ Pro Type Cover (2019)
$649 $959
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
  • 4GB memory, 128GB storage
  • microSDXC card reader
  • USB-C
  • 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type Cover
  • Windows 10 Home
