Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 28 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i3 12.3" Touchscreen Laptop w/ Pro Type Cover (2019)
$599
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
  • 4GB memory, 128GB storage
  • microSDXC card reader
  • USB-C
  • 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
  • type cover
  • Windows 10 Home
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Best Buy Microsoft
Core i3 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register