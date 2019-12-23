Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i7 256GB 12.3" Tablet
$749 $1,499
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: KJU-00016
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register