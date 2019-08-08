- Create an Account or Login
Electronics Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet with a Microsoft Office Personal 365 1-yr. Subscription for $849.99. Coupon code "XP120" drops that to $729.99. With free shipping, that's $49 under the best price we could find for the tablet alone. (For further comparison, we saw it bundled with Office 365 and a Surface Pen for $53 more last week.) Buy Now
AntOnline via Google Express offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet with Surface Pen and Microsoft Office Personal 365 1-yr. Subscription for $869.99. Coupon code "TECHB2S19" drops that to $782.99. With free shipping, that's at least $68 less than you'd pay for these items separately, and just $84 more than our June mention for the tablet alone. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Packard Bell 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet with Keyboard for $89.98 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
Dell via Rakuten offers the Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light Bar 2-Pack for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Microsoft Store offers its Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console in Robot White, bundled with an Xbox One Wireless Controller in Black or White, and a download of Madden NFL 20 for Xbox One, for $499 with free shipping. That's $56 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
