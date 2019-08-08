New
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet w/ Office 365 1-yr. Subscription
$730
free shipping

Electronics Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet with a Microsoft Office Personal 365 1-yr. Subscription for $849.99. Coupon code "XP120" drops that to $729.99. With free shipping, that's $49 under the best price we could find for the tablet alone. (For further comparison, we saw it bundled with Office 365 and a Surface Pen for $53 more last week.) Buy Now

Features
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 display
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Microsoft Office Personal 365 1-yr. Subscription
  • includes a Surface Type Cover
  • Code "XP120"
  • Expires 8/8/2019
