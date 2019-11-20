Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 50 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by Beach Camera via Walmart.
Features
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 display 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: LGP-00001
