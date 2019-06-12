New
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle
$45
free shipping
Walmart offers the Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle for $44.98 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The bundle includes a neoprene sleeve, anti-glare screen protector, and 16GB Micro SD card
- 7" IPS touchscreen
- quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go edition)
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's $121 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
Best Buy · 22 hrs ago
Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB Smartphone
$180 $300
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Midnight Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
- 5.99" 1080 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 1.4GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via micro USB slot)
- 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel front-facing camera
- accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyro sensor, and fingerprint sensor
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
- Model: ZC600KL-5Q
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). Excluding the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It measures 6" tall and features two speeds, a pivoting head, and manual swivel base.
A close price: Best Buy offers it for $18.99 via pickup.
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
EveryDrop Whirlpool Refrigerator Water Filter
$40
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Best Buy offers the EveryDrop Whirlpool Refrigerator Water Filter 4 for $49.99. Check out via Easy Replenish to cut that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It claims to reduce 23 contaminants including pharmaceuticals, waterborne parasites, lead, mercury, and pesticides.
Note: Easy Replenish is akin to Amazon's Subscribe & Save service; be sure to cancel your subscription once your order ships to avoid being billed for further shipments.
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle
$314 $530
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle for an in-cart price of $369.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $314.49. With free shipping, that's $36 under our February mention, the best we've seen, and a low price by $60 today. Buy Now
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Xbox Gift Cards
from $21
Save $1 to $4 on each
LoadUp Gifts via Rakuten discounts a selection of Xbox gift cards via coupon code "SAVE15", as listed below. (The codes will be sent via email.) The deals, with prices after coupon:
- $25 Xbox Gift Card for $21.25 (pictured, low by $1)
- $50 Xbox Gift Card for $42.50 (low by $2)
- $100 Xbox Gift Card for $85 (low by $4)
