Best Buy · 51 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 display
  • 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: LGP-00001
