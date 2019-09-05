Personalize your DealNews Experience
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet for $1,049.99. Coupon code "XP150" cuts that to $899.99. That's $150 under yesterday's mention (which came with a $178 Rakuten credit) and tied as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $49.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lenovo Tab M10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet with Smart Dock for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the lowest price we've seen, and the best price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Evoo 11.6" Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Silver for $99.98 with free shipping. That's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Phone in several colors (Matte Black pictured) for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $219 less than you'd pay for a refurb direct from Apple, although we saw a refurb for $4 less in February. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off sports and fitness gear via coupon code "SPORTS20". Plus, most items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
StackSocial offers the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently
$14.63 $13.88, you'll receive all five programs. That's $235 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected; we apologize for the confusion. Buy Now
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console bundled with NBA 2K19 for Xbox One and an extra Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $214.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $45 from another ANTOnline storefront. Buy Now
Microsoft Store offers its Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console in Robot White, bundled with an Xbox One Wireless Controller in Black or White, and a download of Madden NFL 20 for Xbox One, for $499 with free shipping. That's $56 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
