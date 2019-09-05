New
Rakuten · 32 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet
$900 $1,050
free shipping

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet for $1,049.99. Coupon code "XP150" cuts that to $899.99. That's $150 under yesterday's mention (which came with a $178 Rakuten credit) and tied as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $49.) Buy Now

  • It comes with $26.97 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • Intel Core I5-8250U 1.60GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 10-point touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: LJM-00028
  • Code "XP150"
  • Expires 9/5/2019
