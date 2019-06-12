Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$900
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Black for $999.99. Coupon code "XP100" drops that to $899.99. Plus you'll bag $26.97 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's $27 under last week's mention the lowest price we could find by $126. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- Intel Core I5-8250U 1.60GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 10-point touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
Related Offers
eBay · 1 wk ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Micro Center · 3 wks ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$680 $1,100
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Iron Grey for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVEON730S" cuts that to $679.99. With free shipping, that's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's just $15 more for this i7 model vs an i5 model we saw in our mention three weeks ago). Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 2 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Lucky Brand Men's Mason Leather Chukka Boots
$40 $125
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Lucky Brand Men's Mason Leather Chukka Boots in several colors (British Tan) for $49.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 8.5 to 13
New
Rakuten · 14 mins ago
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console
$238 $280
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the open-box Xbox One X 1TB Console for $279.99. Coupon code "GC42" drops it to $237.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $141 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- It is new, but may not ship in original retail packaging
Features
- AMD 8-Core 2.3GHz Scorpion processor
- 6 Teraflop GPU
- 3 HDMI ports, USB
