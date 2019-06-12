Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet
$900
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Black for $999.99. Coupon code "XP100" drops that to $899.99. Plus you'll bag $26.97 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's $27 under last week's mention the lowest price we could find by $126. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
  • you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
  • Intel Core I5-8250U 1.60GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 10-point touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Code "XP100"
  • Expires 6/12/2019
