Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Black for $999. Coupon code "XP100A" drops that to $899.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $120. Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core I5-8250U 1.60GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 10-point touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Home