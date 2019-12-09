Personalize your DealNews Experience
Including the $132 in Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's back at Black Friday pricing and the lowest price we could find by $9 today, although most charge $375 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's the lowest price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on Fire HD tablets, Echo Dots, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a selection of desktops, laptops, and tablets. Shop Now at Google Shopping
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find now by $23, after factoring in the credit. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on a wide variety of home and outdoor items, electronics, clothing and accessories, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $25. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $185 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
The Game Pass Ultimate Upgrade converts whatever remaining time you have left on your Gold subscription and Game Pass subscription for a total of up to 36 months of Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate for just a buck. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $280 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
