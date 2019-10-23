New
Rakuten · 45 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet
$799 $879
  • Sold by Beach Camera via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "BCH80" bags this price
Features
  • Intel Core I5-8250U 1.60GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 10-point touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: LJM-00028
  • Expires 10/23/2019
