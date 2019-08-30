New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 59 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet
$1,050 w/ $178 Rakuten points $1,330
free shipping

Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Black for $1,049.99 with free shipping. Plus you'll bag $178.33 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $127. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core I5-8250U 1.60GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 10-point touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets Rakuten Microsoft
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register