Intel Core m3-7Y30 1GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor

12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen LCD

4GB RAM

128GB storage

8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras

Windows 10 Home

Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet forwith. That's tied with mention from three days ago and the best price we could find now by $15, although most sellers charge over $650. Deal ends March 23. Features include: