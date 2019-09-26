New
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 12" 128GB Tablet
$499 $959
That's $100 under our mention from March and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $151.) Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • It's sold by Best Buy via Google Express.
  • Intel Core m3-7Y30 1GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
