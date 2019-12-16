Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 54 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Skylake i5 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet
$400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $110. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's offered by Always Deals via eBay.
  • Item should arrive before Christmas.
  • Intel Core i5 Skylake dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB internal flash storage
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: CR5-00001
