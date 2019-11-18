Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 20 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12" 128GB Tablet w/ Keyboard
$450 $1,400
free shipping

That's $950 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Always Deals via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 Skylake dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB internal flash storage
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
