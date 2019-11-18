Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $950 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for the tablet new and without the dock elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Factoring the gift card, it's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $4 under our August refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. (You'd pay around $80 more elsewhere for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $90 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $20 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge $90 or more. Buy Now at eBay
That's $15.99 per pair and the best deal we could find for this quantity by $67. Buy Now at eBay
That's $35 under last week's mention of a new one and $104 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this oven in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
The Game Pass Ultimate Upgrade converts whatever remaining time you have left on your Gold subscription and Game Pass subscription for a total of up to 36 months of Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate for just a buck. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $560 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Microsoft Store has officially released a preview of its 2019 Black Friday deals. Most start on November 28 at 12 am ET, although a selection of deals start as early as November 22. You'll save on Surface devices, laptops, gaming accessories, smartphones, and more tech items, plus shipping is free for online orders. Additional Xbox deals will be announced at X019 starting on November 14. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
