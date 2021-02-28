That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
That's the best price we could find by $184. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black.
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BK
That's $364 off, $44 under last week's mention, and the best price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $24 under our mention from a year ago and the best price we've seen. Most places charge $280. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compact, light design with 13.3 display
- Military-grade durability
- Ultra-fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi
- Advanced security with multiple layers of built-in virus protection
- 12.5 hours of battery life
- Google Assistant enabled
- Model: XE310XBA-K03US
- UPC: 887276371375
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $539. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDB1" ($900 off list).
You'd normally pay $10 per month for this subscription, so you're saving a total of $60. Shop Now at Best Buy
- This offer is for new subscriptions only.
- You must have a My Best Buy account to redeem (it's free to sign up).
- Digital download instructions will be emailed after checkout.
- access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- aluminum woofer cones
- includes 4 satellite speakers and 1 center channel speaker
- center speaker frequency response of 125Hz to 23kHz
- Model: HT50
It's $450 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Android 10
- Bluetooth, Wi-FI, MIMO
- 4G
- Model: TGL-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee.
- rate T for Teen
That's a savings of $40 for two. Buy Now at Amazon
- See this sale here to check out how it can be mixed and matched with other items to get this discount.
- Use Surface Dial on-screen with Surface Studio
- Intuitive design
- Press and hold to display a radial menu of tools
Save on PCs, accessories, Xbox games specials, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover Bundle from $699.99.
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lenovo
- split keyboard and spacebar design
- cushioned wrist pad
- natural arc layout
- Model: 5KV-00001
That's a savings of $22 for two. Buy Now at Amazon
- See this sale here to check out how it can be mixed and matched with other items to get this discount.
- In Light Grey.
- 2.4GHz frequency range
- Snaps flat
- Host must support Bluetooth 4.0 or higher
- Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 compatability
- Model: CZV-00001
