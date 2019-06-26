New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$314 $470
free shipping
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Go 10" 64GB Windows Tablet with a Microsoft Office 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for $369. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $313.65. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $121. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
Lenovo Tab E10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet
$98 $114
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Tab E10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet for $114.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $97.74. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Anroid Oreo OS
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Huawei Mediapad M5 8" 64GB Android Tablet
$290 $319
free shipping
Huawei via Amazon offers its Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4" 64GB Android Tablet for $289.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention of a similar item, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Kirin 960 Series chipset
- 2560 x 1600 resolution
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Rear 13MP and Front 8MP cameras
- 2.1 GHz 8032 processor
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
- Model: Schubert-W09B
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle
$45
free shipping
Walmart offers the Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle for $44.98 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The bundle includes a neoprene sleeve, anti-glare screen protector, and 16GB Micro SD card
Features
- 7" IPS touchscreen
- quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go edition)
Amazon · 6 days ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529 $650
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $121 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Costway Lift-Top Coffee Table
$108 $135
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $107. 99. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Costway 10,000 BTU Portable AC and Dehumidifier w/ Remote
$238 $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $279.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $237.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last week's mention (although that included $14 in store credit) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $43.) Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 161 sq. ft.
- 62°F to 86°F adjustable thermostat & 24-hour timer
- 2 fan speeds
- remote control
- quick-install window kit
- Model: EP23048
Dell Home · 7 hrs ago
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Limited Edition Console Bundle
$250 $300
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Limited Edition Console Bundle for $249.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50, excluding the below mention. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges about the same with free shipping.
Features
- Xbox One S 1TB console in Gradient Purple with matching wireless controller
- download of the free-to-play Fortnite Battle Royale mode
- Dark Vertex cosmetic set
- 2,000 V-bucks
- 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial
- 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription
- Model: 23C-00080
