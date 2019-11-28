Open Offer in New Tab
Microsoft Surface Go 10" 64GB WiFi Windows Tablet
$299 $399
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $81. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10" 1800x1200 touchscreen
  • Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y 1.6GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB SSD
  • Windows 10 S
  • Model: MHN-00001
