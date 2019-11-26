Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 59 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Go 10" 128GB Tablet
$364 $549
free shipping

That's $185 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • It does not include the keyboard case and pen.
  • A 1-year warranty applies but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y 1.6GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 10" 1800x1200 touchcreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras
  • Windows 10
Comments
