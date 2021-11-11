That is tied with the best price we've seen for the tablet alone. You'd pay $750 for an unlocked unit at other major retailers. Additionally, you'd pay a minimum of $22 for just the Wacom pen elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- If you don't want the bundle items, the same seller offers the tablet alone for $434.95. (Search "313574714591" to find it.)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 8.1" 2700x1800 AMOLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 11MP adaptive camera
- Android 10 OS
- 360° hinge
- includes pen, earbuds, stand, and more
- Model: TGM-00001
-
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best price we could find by $358 in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10.4" 2000x1200 display
- Exynos 9611 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Android Q OS
- Model: SM-T500NZABXAR
It's the lowest price we could find by $72. Apply coupon code "THINK10ECHROME" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
They're in "Good" or "Very Good" condition, with 32GB units at $39.99 and 64GB units for $10 more. These are older models, but they're still significantly less than the best price we ever saw for them in new condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 10.1" 1080p Full HD display
- dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- 90-day Woot warranty
It's $30 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 12800x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA730001US
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
That's $2 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a $6 shipped low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MSRJN00001
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- This item is expected for release on November 9, but it's still displayed as a preorder.
- textured trigger grip
- racing-inspired custom bottom and side dimple grip patterns
- color-shifting hybrid D-pad
- first transparent yellow controller body
- 3.5mm headphone jack
This is the lowest price we found by $4, but most retailers charge at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
Sign In or Register