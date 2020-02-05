Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 23 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Book Core i5 2.4GHz 13.5" Touch Laptop
$579 $1,249
free shipping

That's $720 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Skylake Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
  Staff Pick
