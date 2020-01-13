Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 55 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Book 13.5" 2-in-1 Detachable Laptop
$700 $1,150
free shipping

That's $450 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 30-day Daily Steals warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i7-6600U 2.6GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 13.5" PixelSense 3:2 Multi-Touch display with 3000 x 2000 resolution
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10
