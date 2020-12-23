Save on computers, tablet, video game accessories and more with prices from $5. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Soundstream H2GO Bluetooth Speaker in Red for $19.99 ($30 off).
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
-
Expires 12/31/2020
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
With both Black Friday and the gift-buying rush right around the corner, make your purchases at Gap, Walmart, Banana Republic, DoorDash, and more work for you with this cashback offer. Shop Now at PayPal
- Valid for the first 130,000 customers.
- The credit will be applied within five to seven days of your third purchase being verified.
- This is a good deal because
Save on laptops, TVs, vacuums, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Save on everything from deodorant wipes and Christmas lights to air compressors and Iron Maiden action figures, helpfully categorized into under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50 sections. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on phones, backpacks, tools, headphones, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Save $10 off the list price, and it's available for pickup (in most locations) TODAY! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and 4K video streaming
- HDR Technology
- Model: 234-00001
It's $194 under our mention from October, 35% off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: PKQ-00001
Most stores charge $735 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-Gen i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
- 8GB memory, 128GB storage
- microSDXC card reader
- USB-C
- 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VDV-00001
Sign In or Register