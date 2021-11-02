That's a serious low as it costs at least $140 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- In Black.
- Manual and automatic modes
- Power adaptor
- UV lights
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $460 off appliances, up to 35% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Save on everything from Bosch and Makita tool sets, to Google Nest, lighting, home security, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on bedding, desks, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
- Pictured is the Ikea Odgear Chair in Blue for $75 ($14 off).
Shop a selection of cookware, kitchen towels, cutlery, and more. Plus, snag an extra 20% off already discounted prices by applying coupon code "EXTRA". Shop Now at Williams-Sonoma
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fee, which start at $5.99.
- Pictured is the Jardim Pasta Bowl With Serve Bowl for $55.99 after code "EXTRA" ($74 off list).
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
A cheap wireless mouse- most sellers charge twice this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black pictured)
Save on over 50 deals, including laptops, mice, tablets, desktops, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Pictured is the Microsoft MS Precision Bluetooth Mouse for $59.99 (low by $16).
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
Sign In or Register