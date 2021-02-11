New
Newegg · 40 mins ago
$75 $185
It's $82 less than buying them separately elsewhere and the best deal we've seen for the Office software alone. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- AVG Internet Security 2020 for up to 5 devices
- Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for 1 device
Details
-
Related Offers
3 wks ago
Zoom Virtual Backgrounds
free
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
2 days ago
Sony Pictures Zoom Backgrounds
free
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds. Shop Now
Tips
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
Features
- digital download
Udemy · 1 wk ago
Udemy Courses
Free
Participate in free courses related to tech skills, personal growth & wellness, and productivity. Shop Now at Udemy
Tips
- Scroll down to find the free courses offered.
Features
- online video courses
Microsoft Store · 1 mo ago
Nitro Screen Recorder Pro for PC
free
It's $20 off list. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- real-time source and device capture & broadcasting
Newegg · 27 mins ago
Newegg 3 Days of Sweet Deals
Save on laptops, monitors, TVs, and more
free shipping
Save on laptops, monitors, desktops, TVs, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- In Ireland, sweets means "candy" so this was quite a disappointment to click into.
- Pictured is the Western Digital Passport 4TB External HDD for $109.99 ($20 off)
Newegg · 1 wk ago
Newegg Month-End Clearance Sale
up to 72% off
Save on laptops, monitors, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Pictured is the Acer G7 Series G257HL 25" IPS Widescreen LED/LCD Monitor for $119.99 ($80 off).
- Many items get free shipping. Check individual product pages.
Newegg · 1 day ago
Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i 10th-Gen i3 21.5" All-in-One Desktop PC
$525 $750
free shipping
Save $45 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 21.5" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) WVA touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F0EV0027US
