It's $170 under list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- compatible with Windows 10 or Mac OS
- licensed for home and commercial use
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $9, although most retailers charge $70 or more. Buy Now at HP
- compatible with iOS, Windows, Mac OS, and Android
- includes Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word apps
- Model: QQ2-00021
That's a savings of $75, as both the software and the pen are about the same price as this deal alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- Add to cart to see this price.
- includes Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word apps
- compatible with iOS, Windows, Mac OS, and Android
- pen tilt for shading, greater sensitivity, and virtually no lag
- pen in Poppy Red
That's $100 under what you'd pay at Microsoft direct. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Eligibility is limited to select schools and organizations.
- includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage
Add to your Excel skill level and learn to analyze data with pivot tables. Shop Now at Udemy
- use basic pivot tables in Excel
- analyze large sets of information
- use Excel more efficiently
- structure information more effectively
Browse a variety of free courses including Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert levels in web development, finance, digital marketing, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Save on a range of webcams from Logitech, Adesso, Tropro, Microsoft, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn Products via Newegg.
- 360° swivel
- stain resistant
- padded armrests
- extendable footrest
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- Model: OMEGA-02
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $119.99 after discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Extra 10% off select items via on-page coupons.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
That's $70 under the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras w/ 1080p video recording
- detachable keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CR9-00001
That's the best price we could find from a reputable seller by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 mini display ports
- audio out port Magnetic surface connect cable
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: PD9-00003
Choose from a variety of classics like Mars Attacks, Rambo, Rear Window, and more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 50 titles
Sign In or Register