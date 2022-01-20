That's a savings of $299 off the list price. It's a great deal considering similar software from Microsoft with only 4 essential apps is three to four times this price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 500 courses in animation, web development, IT & software, personal transformation and productivity, digital marketing, and more.
Shop the lowest prices around on a range of tax software. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + State CD for $39.99 (low by $10).
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
StackSocial offers the CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle for $59. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that to $35.40. That's $173 less than the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. It includes:
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ Troubleshooting Techniques LiveLessons
StackSocial offers The Complete Business Plan In One Course Ft. Chris Haroun for $14. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $10.50. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 61 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
- 13-step methodology to create a business plan
- 50 business plan templates & 25 business presentations specifically made for startups
That's the best price we could find by $331. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: DTI-00001
That's $100 off and the lowest it's been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Glacier (pictured) or Graphite.
- Up to 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and 8 hours continuous listening time on a single charge
- Model: HVM-00001
That's $44 under the best price we could find for a refurb (the one in this deal is pre-owned, not refurbished). Buy Now at GameStop
- adjustable tension thumbsticks
- wrap-around rubberized grips
- shorter hair trigger locks
- save up to 3 custom profiles
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- AMD Zen 2 8-Core 3.60GHz processor
- includes Fortnite & Rocket League games w/ wireless controller
- Model: RRS-00025+8LI-00008
Sign In or Register