eBay · 46 mins ago
$17 $35
free shipping
Best Buy via eBay offers the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic 4000 Keyboard for an in-cart price of $17.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- palm rest
- multimedia keys
- numpad
- email and internet hot keys
- lockable F key
- Model: B2M-00012
Details
Published 46 min ago
Related Offers
Daily Steals · 6 days ago
Refurb Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard / Mouse Combo
$30 $80
free shipping
Daily Steals offer the refurbished Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard / Mouse Combo for $34.99. Coupon code "LOG550" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Havit Wired Keyboard & Mouse Combo
$18 $30
free shipping
Havit Direct via Amazon offers its Havit LED-Backlit Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $29.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "I3NAULL7" to cut that to $17.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from May, $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Tec.Bean LED Wired Gaming Keyboard
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Mooka Store via Amazon offers the Tec.Bean LED Wired Gaming Keyboard for $19.99. Coupon code "2SRPC8N3" cuts the price to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from May, $7 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 7 colors
- removable keycaps
- braided USB cable
eBay · 4 hrs ago
adidas Men's EQT Cushion ADV Shoes
$31 $130
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's EQT Cushion ADV Shoes in Cloud White/ Eqt Yellow for $40.99. In-cart, that drops to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price today by $14.) Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 10 to 13
eBay · 4 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Best Buy · 2 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Limited Edition Console Bundle
$250 $300
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Limited Edition Console Bundle for $249.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50, excluding the below mention. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges about the same with free shipping.
Features
- Xbox One S 1TB console in Gradient Purple with matching wireless controller
- download of the free-to-play Fortnite Battle Royale mode
- Dark Vertex cosmetic set
- 2,000 V-bucks
- 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial
- 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription
- Model: 23C-00080
