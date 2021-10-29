Save on over 50 deals, including laptops, mice, tablets, desktops, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Pictured is the Microsoft MS Precision Bluetooth Mouse for $59.99 (low by $16).
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
With Prime exclusive prices, save on drills, cargo shorts, small appliances, trainers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Shop a wide selection of items including vitamins and supplements from $2, computer cables from $5, rugs from $7, shoes for the whole family from $18, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on thousands of items, including shoes, men's and women's coats, home decor, makeup, accessories, and more. Shop Now at T.J.Maxx
- Shipping adds $8.99; orders of $89 or more ship free via "SHIP89".
Choose from 10 men's and women's pairs, with prices starting from $63. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- If you're a Prime member, you'll get an additional $5 off your order subtotal at checkout.
- Pictured are the Merrell Men's Jungle Moc Slip-On Shoes for $62.99 (low by $22).
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
Coupon code "SAVINGSANKER" takes $2 off the price of one or $3 off the price of two (dropping the price to $7.65/each). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $217. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: LUJ-00005
Sign In or Register