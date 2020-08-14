That's a savings of $75, as both the software and the pen are about the same price as this deal alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- Add to cart to see this price.
- includes Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word apps
- compatible with iOS, Windows, Mac OS, and Android
- pen tilt for shading, greater sensitivity, and virtually no lag
- pen in Poppy Red
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $9, although most retailers charge $70 or more. Buy Now at HP
- compatible with iOS, Windows, Mac OS, and Android
- includes Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word apps
- Model: QQ2-00021
That's $100 under what you'd pay at Microsoft direct. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Eligibility is limited to select schools and organizations.
- includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage
Add to your Excel skill level and learn to analyze data with pivot tables. Shop Now at Udemy
- use basic pivot tables in Excel
- analyze large sets of information
- use Excel more efficiently
- structure information more effectively
Browse a variety of free courses including Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert levels in web development, finance, digital marketing, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
That's a savings of $146, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
That's $70 under the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras w/ 1080p video recording
- detachable keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CR9-00001
Choose from a variety of classics like Mars Attacks, Rambo, Rear Window, and more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 50 titles
That's $320 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- It comes with a 1-year Microsoft warranty.
- Accessories are not included; it's just the tablet.
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
Sign In or Register