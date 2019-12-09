Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 24 mins ago
Microsoft 1TB Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle + Thrustmaster T.Racing Headset
$299
free shipping

That's $124 under the lowest price we could find for each item purchased separately elsewhere. To get this deal:

  1. Clip the $50 coupon
  2. Add console to cart
  3. Select headset choice from pop-up that appears when you add to cart
Features
  • native 4K gaming
  • HDR10 support
  • 2.3GHz Custom 8-Core AMD CPU
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
