pro_motor_g via eBay offers the Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 50-Pack for $16.45 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find for a similar 50-pack by $2. Buy Now
Amazer via Amazon offers its Amazer Kitchen Scrub Brush w/ Scraper 2-Pack for $6.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $6.64. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by around $2. Buy Now
Drillbrush via Amazon offers its Drillbrush Power Scrubber 3-Brush Cleaning Kit in several colors (Stiff Red pictured) for $14.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $3 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ettore Progrip Squeegee and Washer Window Cleaning Kit for $17.17 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot matches this price with store pickup.) That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
RMR Solutions via Amazon offers its RMR-86 Instant Mold & Mildew Stain Remover Plus Stain Blocker 32-oz. Spray Bottle for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $4.
Got a larger job to do? Get two 32-oz. spray bottles for $26.99 or a 1-gallon bottle for $29.99, both with free shipping. Those are the best deals we could find by $6 and $2, respectively. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Libman Smooth Sweep 13" Push Broom for $7.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Seventh Generation Dish Liquid Soap 25-oz. Bottle 6-Pack in Clementine Zest & Lemongrass or Free & Clear for $17.28. But wait! You can add three 6-packs (for a total of 18) for a discounted price of $25.07 at checkout. With free shipping, that's $34 less than what you'd pay for this quantity at a local store. Buy Now
Amazon offers the O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $12. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Jabra via eBay offers its refurbished Jabra Elite 65e Bluetooth Headphones in Titanium Black or Copper Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Cinolink via Amazon offers its Cinolink Dot Outlet Shelf 2-Pack in several colors (2-Pack Transparent pictured) with prices starting at $16.98. Coupon code "59S6AT8E" cuts that starting price to $13.58. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price has dropped to $290.22. Buy Now
